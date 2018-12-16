About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar records season's coldest night at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius

Published at December 16, 2018 11:05 AM 0Comment(s)1131views


Srinagar records season

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Srinagar witnessed season's coldest night at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a Met department official said.

Meanwhile, Leh town in Ladakh region was the coldest in the state at minus 15.6 degrees Celsius followed by Kargil at minus 10.8 degree Celsius, the official said.

In Gulmarg and Pahalgam the minimum temperatures was recorded minus 9.5 degree Celsius .

Jammu city recorded 5.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.4, Batote 1.8, Bannihal 4.1 and Bhaderwah minus 1.7 as the night's lowest temperatures.

 

(Representational picture) 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top