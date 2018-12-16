Srinagar records season's coldest night at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Srinagar witnessed season's coldest night at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a Met department official said.
Meanwhile, Leh town in Ladakh region was the coldest in the state at minus 15.6 degrees Celsius followed by Kargil at minus 10.8 degree Celsius, the official said.
In Gulmarg and Pahalgam the minimum temperatures was recorded minus 9.5 degree Celsius .
Jammu city recorded 5.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.4, Batote 1.8, Bannihal 4.1 and Bhaderwah minus 1.7 as the night's lowest temperatures.
(Representational picture)