Srinagar records season's coldest night at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius

Published at December 15, 2018 10:56 AM


Srinagar

Srinagar recorded coldest night of the season as the cold wave intensified in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with the minimum temperatures dropping below the freezing point, the Met official said.

He said dry weather with clear night sky is expected in the next four to five days and minimum temperatures are likely to drop further during this period.

Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Drass town in Kargil district was the coldest in the state as it recorded minus 19.0 degrees Celsius.

It was minus 13.6 degrees Celsius in Leh, minus 10.2 in Kargil, minus 11.5 in Gulmarg and minus 9.5 in Pahalgam on Saturday.

The minimum temperatures in Jammu, Katra, Batote, Bannihal and Bhaderwah were 5.5 degrees Celsius, 5.8, 0.6, 3.1 and minus 2.0, respectively.

