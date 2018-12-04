Srinagar records season's coldest night at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Srinagar city recorded coldest night of the season so far at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius with the minimum temperatures continue to falling in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a Met department official said.
He said due to clear night sky the minimum temperatures are likely to drop further, while as dry weather was expected in the next seven days.
It was minus 5.5 degree Celsius in Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 4.0.
Leh in Ladakh region was coldest in the state at minus 10.6 degree Celsius followed by Kargil minus 9.7 degree Celsius.
“Drass town in Kargil district had recorded minus 14 as the minimum temperature on Monday,” the official said.
Jammu city recorded 8.9 degree Celsius, Katra 8.6, Batote 3.4, Bannihil 2.5 and Bhaderwah 1.3 degrees Celsius.