Srinagar records season's coldest night at minus 2.8 degree Celsius

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The minimum temperatures continued to drop on Monday, while Srinagar recorded the season's coldest night at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, a Met department official said.
He said the minimum temperatures are likely to drop further in the next three to four days. Leh town in Ladakh region was the coldest in the state at minus10.9 degree Celsius followed by Kargil at minus 8.2.
In Pahalgam the minimum temperature was recorded minus 5.2 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 4.0.
The night's lowest temperatures in Jammu was recorded 8.7 degrees Celsius, Katra town 8.8, Bannihal 1.7, Batote 4.6 and Bhaderwah 1.7 degree Celsius.