Srinagar records coldest night of season

MeT predicts rain, snow from Nov 9
MeT predicts rain, snow from Nov 9
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 07:
Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season on Wednesday with the mercury settling below the freezing point for the first time, even as the weatherman forecast a spell of wet weather this weekend.
“The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 2.2 degrees Celsius,” an official of the Meteorological Department said.
He said the night temperature in Srinagar was nearly five degrees below normal for this time of the season.
The official said minimum temperature at other places across Valley as well as Ladakh region also stayed below the freezing point, the official said.
“The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded the minimum of minus 6.6 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam health resort registered a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius. Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius while mercury in Qazigund settled at minus 2.8 degree Celsius,” he said.
The official said mercury in Kupwara settled at a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.
Leh in Ladakh recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius while the nearby Kargil registered the minimum of minus 9.0 degrees Celsius.
Kargil was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.
The MeT office has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall or snow, especially in the higher reaches of the state, from November 9.
The official said minimum temperature also dropped in the Jammu division on Wednesday.
“Jammu city recorded 9.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 10.1, Batote 6.1, Bannihal 7.2 and Bhaderwah 4,” he said.