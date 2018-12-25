Srinagar records coldest night in 11 years

Parts of Dal Lake freeze
Rising Kashmir News / Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar, Dec 24:
Srinagar recorded the coldest night in 11 years as the minimum temperature plunged to - 6.8 degrees Celsius, resulting in partial freezing of the Dal Lake and water supply lines to residential areas on Monday.
"Srinagar recorded a low of - 6.8 degrees Celsius. This is the coldest recorded temperature in the city in almost 11 years,” a MeT official said.
He said the city had registered a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius on December 31, 2007.
The all-time low recorded in December in Srinagar is - 12.8 degrees Celsius on December 13, 1934.
The cold wave resulted in freezing of some water bodies, including the fringes of the famous Dal Lake here, and residential water supply pipes.
The MeT official said Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of - 5 degrees Celsius while Kokernag town registered a low of - 3.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.
Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of - 6 degrees Celsius, he said.
The night temperature in Pahalgam settled at a low of - 7.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, the official said adding the resort was colder than Gulmarg and the coldest place in the valley.
The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the minimum temperature of - 6.8 degrees Celsius, he said.
The official said Leh recorded a low of - 14.7 degrees Celsius.
The Kargil recorded a low of - 15.3 degrees Celsius, he said.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' – the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.
'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir.
The ‘Chilai Kalan’ is expected to be harsh this winter due to the ongoing power crisis in the Valley.
The 40-day (Chilai Kalan) is followed by a 20-day long Chilai Khurd (small cold) and a 10-day long Chilai Bachha (baby cold).
The MeT office has forecast mainly dry weather till Wednesday.