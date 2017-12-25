Srinagar records coldest night at minus 4.2

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The summer capital of Jammu Kashmir, Srinagar, recorded the coldest night of the season on Sunday after the minimum temperature witnessed a drop of more than two notches to settle at minus 4.2 degree.
Meanwhile, the transport was badly affected in the city due to dense fog since early Monday morning, while flights operated as per schedule from Srinagar international airport.
However, despite directions from the authorities, several coaching and tuition centres were functioning from early morning in the city.
Due to clear sky during the night, the minimum temperature recorded more than two degree drop against yesterday's and settled at minus 4.
(Photograph used in this story is representational)
