Srinagar records coldest night at -4 degree C

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 07:
The cold wave conditions prevailed in Kashmir and Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season at -4 degrees Celsius.
A Metrological department official said Srinagar experienced its coldest night of the season with minimum temperature of minus 4 degrees Celsius.
The other parts of the valley also experienced sub-zero temperatures.
Pahalgam health resort in south Kashmir registered a low of - 6 degrees Celsius -- two degrees lower from Wednesday night's minus 4 degrees Celsius, the official said.
The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley with a minimum temperature of - 6.2 degrees Celsius.
Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius while the mercury in the nearby Qazigund settled at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius.
The border district of Kupwara recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius.
The weather office has forecast rainfall or light snowfall at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the higher reaches of the state, from Saturday.
There is a possibility of scattered to fairly widespread rain or snow from Sunday, it said.