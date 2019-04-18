Srinagar records 7% polling till 5 PM, lowest in the constituency

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar recorded lowest poll percentage 7.0 in the constituency that besides Srinagar comprises of Ganderbal and Budgam districts where 16.8 and 21 percent polling was recorded till 5 PM.

The highest poll percentage till 5 PM was recorded in Udhampur, 72.2 percent and the lowest in Udhampur constiuency was recorded in Ramban 56.4 percent.