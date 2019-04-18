Srinagar records 7% polling till 5 PM, lowest in the constituency

Srinagar recorded lowest poll percentage 7.0 in the constituency that besides Srinagar comprises of Ganderbal and Budgam districts where 16.8 and 21 percent polling was recorded till 5 PM.
The highest poll percentage till 5 PM was recorded in Udhampur, 72.2 percent and the lowest in Udhampur constiuency was recorded in Ramban 56.4 percent.
