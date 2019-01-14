Srinagar record minus 6.4 deg min temp, coldest in 2019

AgenciesSrinagar
Taps and water bodies, including world famous Dal Lake and Chuntkhul, were again frozen in Srinagar, where the minimum temperature recorded considerable drop due to clear sky and settled at minus 6.4 degree, coldest in 2019 on Monday.
Sun was out on Monday though icy cold winds also continued in the Kashmir valley, including Srinagar, where 40-day Chilai-e-Kalan, severest period of winter, is on since December 21.
Meanwhile, a fresh Western Disturbance (WD), originating in Arabian sea and entering the region through Afghanistan and Pakistan, is approaching and could touch Kashmir valley on January 16 which could result in Fairly Widespread rain or snow, a MeT department spokesman said.
[UNI]