Srinagar police sponsors Mega event

Rising Kashmir NewsSeptember 17:
Srinagar police sponsored a Mega Event for promotion of "Drug Free Kashmir" among the youth through Art and Cultural programme which was organized by Chinar Band (AWAAZ) at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.
DIG CKR Virdi Kumar Birdi-IPS inaugurated the event. Various Senior Police and Security force officers, media personnel and other dignitaries were also present during the event. Around 100 youth from across the valley participated in the said event which was witnessed by about 400 people.
Media and various civil society members praised the efforts of J&K Police in conducting the Civic Action programmes.