Srinagar Police seeks help to trace parents of infant girl abandoned at SKIMS Bemina

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar police seeks help of general public to trace the parents of an abandoned infant girl who was found at SKIMS Bemina on March 19.

Chief Medical Officer of the hospital had informed Police Post Bemina that an infant girl was found on the day on bed No 13. The infant girl is presently in ICU Unit of JVC, where doctors are taking care of her.

Police said that on the receipt of this information, necessary legal proceedings were initiated.

Anybody having any information about her parents may kindly inform Police Post Bemina on 9596770561 or Dial 100.

Police also said that the identity of the person who provides any clue or information regarding the parental identity of infant girl will be kept confidential.