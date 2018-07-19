Srinagar police reunites deaf and dumb missing boy with family

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The state police on Thursday reunited the missing deaf and dumb Srinagar boy with his family from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Earlier, police on July 17 had appealed the general public through social media to help in tracing a missing deaf and dumb boy.
After making appeals through social media, the police finally traced the boy from Sirgufwara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
“A missing boy was traced by Police Station Rainawari and reunited with his family,” a police spokesman said in a statement.
The boy was later handed over to his parents, he said. (KNS)