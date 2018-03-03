Srinagar police organizes sports event

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 02:
Under Civic Action Programme (CAP), Srinagar police has organized a sports event in the playground of Baba Atomic Research Centre maintained by 115Bn CRPF. SDPO Zakoora Shri Sajad Ahmad Malik who was accompanied by SHO Zakoora Shri R P Singh inaugurated the event.
Local youth & students of Burzhama and adjacent villages participated and showed overwhelming response during the event. Games including Volley Ball, Badminton & Carrom were played in the event.
The winners of the event were suitably awarded. The aim of such event is to impart and inculcate the sense of discipline among the participants.
0 Comment(s)