About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar police organizes sports event

Published at March 03, 2018 03:52 AM 0Comment(s)720views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, March 02:

 Under Civic Action Programme (CAP), Srinagar police has organized a sports event in the playground of Baba Atomic Research Centre maintained by 115Bn CRPF. SDPO Zakoora Shri Sajad Ahmad Malik who was accompanied by SHO Zakoora Shri R P Singh inaugurated the event.
Local youth & students of Burzhama and adjacent villages participated and showed overwhelming response during the event. Games including Volley Ball, Badminton & Carrom were played in the event.
The winners of the event were suitably awarded. The aim of such event is to impart and inculcate the sense of discipline among the participants.

 

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top