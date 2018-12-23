Srinagar police cracks theft, burglary cases

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 22:
Srinagar Police solved two cases one pertaining to a burglary in a shop at Maisuma FIR No 29/2018 and another pertaining to the theft of a motorcycle bearing registration number JK01Q-2855 from court road FIR No 31/2018.
The police spokesperson said during the investigation of these cases, the investigating officer recovered the stolen motorcycle and after following the due procedure, the motorcycle was restituted to its rightful owner.
Moreover, a suspect namely Bashir @Cheeni resident of Basantbagh was put to sustained questioning in the burglary case. During questioning, he confessed the crime and on his disclosure stolen property was recovered.
Citizens of the area have complimented police for their professionalism and recovery of the stolen properties.