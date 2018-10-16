Srinagar Mayor will be from BJP: Raina

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 15:
As municipal polls in the State are ending Tuesday, the rightwing Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Monday claimed that the Mayor for Srinagar City would be from their party.
“For the first time, Mayor of Srinagar will be from BJP, and he will be elected by the people and will work for their welfare,” State BJP President Ravinder Raina told Rising Kashmir.
Claiming to have clean swept municipal polls, Raina said people of Kashmir had shown love for the party despite boycott call of the separatists.
“More than 70 percent people voted for us in Kargil, Leh, and Jammu. In Kashmir also, many voted for us and that is victory for us. We will win all the seats and emerge winners in the State,” Raina said.
On why less people came out to vote in Srinagar and other areas, Raina said those who were saying Kashmiris would fully boycott these polls had failed.
“People voted in Handwara, Uri, and Sumbal and in many areas of Srinagar. In few districts, fear of gun kept many away from voting,” he said.
Raina said PDP and NC boycotted ULB polls because they knew they would lose it.
Raina said people of Kashmir had understood “who is their own and who are deceiving them”.
“Insha Allah we will emerge winners and provide justice to the people of Kashmir,” he said.
Reacting to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s statement in which he had slammed BJP over low voter turnout in Kashmir civic polls, Raina said Azad was a leader in Delhi and would not understand the feelings and problems of Kashmiris.
“BJP is gaining ground in the Valley. It is the frustration of Congress as they can't see our success. People are voting for us and liking us. Congress cannot tolerate it,” he said.
BJP had already won 71 seats uncontested in the municipal polls in Kashmir.
For phase IV of municipal polls, 202 candidates are in the fray of which 52 candidates have been elected unopposed while 44 wards received no nominations for the 132 wards across eight urban local bodies.