Srinagar Mayor, Dy Mayor end ‘tussle’

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation have ended a long tussle and have started a journey of working together with love and harmony.

Both Peoples Conference backed Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu and Congress backed Deputy Mayor, Sheikh Imran, who calls himself Mujahid, have met at Peoples Conference Chairman and former minister Sajjad Lone’s home in Srinagar to end the bitter tussle, sources told Kashmir News Service (KNS).

The meeting of Mattu and Imran was facilitated by former PDP leader and now a PC sympathizer Yasir Reshi. When KNS tried to contact Yasir Reshi he was not available for comments.

Sources also disclosed that if things work smooth, Sheikh Imran might join PC in the near future, if they succeed to break the ice equally.

It may be recalled that there was a bitter fight going on between the SMC Mayor and Deputy Mayor over various issues. Both of them accused each other of hatching a conspiracy to kill each other. Ever since both of them took the control of SMC, the civic body is marred by murky controversies that have affected its work culture and discipline.