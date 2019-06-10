Srinagar Master plan proposes major overhaul

June 10, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Div Com, DC complex, Doordarshan Kendra, Leper Hospital, CD Hospital, Psychiatric Hospital, CAPD, DPL, etc to be shifted

The Government is mulling a major overhaul in the city as Srinagar Master Plan-2035 has recommended shifting of major government departments and issued alternative locations for the same.

According to the Master Plan, the spaces created shall be used for business, tourism and besides creating green spaces to make the city beautiful.

“It envisages consolidation of all district-level offices, including divisional administration under one roof at Mini-Secretariat, Batamaloo. The spaces shall be used for business development, tourism infrastructure, and other activities besides creating some green spaces in the area,” reads a copy of Master plan.

As per the recommendations of Mater Plan committee, New Secretariat at Jehangir Chowk shall continue to function at its present location until the government decides and a committee has also reserved site at Nowgam Byepass for alternative space in future.

District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar at Batamaloo are proposed to be shifted to Eidgah Noorbagh and space will be converted into ‘Institutional housing’. Chest Disease Hospital at Dalgate will be shifted to Zewan and space will be used for a community hall.

Central Jail at Badamwari and Psychiatric Hospital at Rainawari to be shifted to Khunmoh outskirts city and both the spaces will be converted into Craft Centres.

Similarly, Govt Poultry Farm, Badamwari will be converted into Disaster Cell for the city. Leper Hospital and Leper Colony at Lalbazar will be shifted to Khimber, Shuhama, and Saidpora Humchi. The area will be developed for up gradation of tourism infrastructure in the city.

Old Assembly complex, Divisional Commissioner office, DDC Complex will be shifted to Mini-Secretariat, Batamaloo and space will be used for developing tourism infrastructure.

As per the master plan the Old Secretariat complex would be converted into a Museum and Art Gallery.

Veterinary Hospital at Maisuma will be shifted to Eidgah, Noorbagh and the area will be converted into tourist commercial hub.

Horticulture and Agriculture Departments at Lal Mandi will be shifted to the Mini-Secretariat and the area will be developed as a tourism infrastructure.

J&K Forest Department at Lal Chowk will also be shifted to the Mini- Secretariat and space will be developed for tourism infrastructure.

Similarly, the Government Press at KMDA (now Chief Electoral Officer) will be developed as commercial Public Park and the office will be shifted to Pampore near JKEDI.

Director Information and DIG Traffic at Polo View will be shifted to Bemina Bypass and space would be converted into a Central Park.

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) at Samandar Bagh will be shifted to the Mini-Secretariat and that space will be converted into education expansion school.

Deputy Chief Minister’s accommodation at Gupkar will be shifted to Sonwar and space will be converted into a Banquet Hall and State Guest House.

However, Fire & Emergency Services at Batamaloo will retain its existing position as recommended by the Committee and the proposed library will be developed at the City Centre.

The Master plan proposal document reveals that reuse of these highly precious urban spaces for other purposes is imperative for a slew of measures like limited availability of developable land, high land costs.

It reads, “the government accommodation provided to Government employees working in the Secretariat shall be replaced by flatted development in Pampore planned in the vicinity of JKEDI Pampore.”

It further reads, the government accommodation in the form of apartments will facilitate high rise and high-density development.

The Master plan is a planning exercise for sustainable development of Srinagar Metropolitan area spread over 766 sq km. It is the third statutory planning exercise carried out in the past 45 years.

It has been prepared for a population of about 3.5 million (35 lakh) by 2035 and includes the municipal areas of Budgam, Ganderbal, Pampore, Khrew.The plan also includes additional 160 villages in 12 tehsils of six districts Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Bandipora, and Baramulla.