Srinagar Master plan 2035 approved: Govt tells HC

May 11, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The government Friday informed the High Court that Master Plan 2035 of Srinagar Metropolitan Region has been approved and will come into operation from the date of issuance of the notification.

In this regard a notification and status report of Housing and Urban Development Department was submitted by Chief Town Planner, before the Court which states that in exercise of the powers conferred by the section 11 of Jammu and Kashmir Development Act 1970, the government hereby notifies that Master Plan 2035 of Srinagar Metropolitan Region as approved and forming Annexure to the notification which shall come into operation from the date of the issuance of the notification.

A status report was submitted by Chief Town Planner, Kashmir before the court, which states that the Town Planning Organisation Kashmir submitted the Master Plan 2015-35 Srinagar Metropolitan Region (SMR) to the Administrative department for seeking its approval from the SAC.

It is submitted in the report that the Master Plan 2015-35 Srinagar Metropolitan Region (SMR) also stands notified by the Administrative department Vide notification no SRO 160 dated 7 March 2019.

It further states that the Approved Copies of Master Plan-2035 of Srinagar Metropolitan Region have also been made available to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Bandipora and Pulwama, besides Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Srinagar both in Hard and Soft format for the information and inspection of general public.

The copies of approved Master Plan-2035 Srinagar Metropolitan Region (SMR) comprising Report and Proposed Land use Plan were submitted before the Court for information and records.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tahsi Rabstan after perusing the records remarked that the government is at liberty to take action against the violators of Building Laws and Master Plan.

The court was hearing the Public Interest Litigation on demolition and sealing of illegal structures in the City.

Earlier, court had directed the authorities to seal and pull down illegal constructions which were raised in violation of Building Laws and Master Plan.

To implement the court directions, municipal authorities sealed the illegal buildings and malls which were constructed in violation of Building Laws and Master Plan.

Under an earlier Master Plan, municipal authorities had sealed buildings and malls that had come up in violation of building laws and the Master Plan, but the sealing was put on hold after the then National Conference-Congress coalition government came up with legislation under the name of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Laws (Special Provisions) Act 2014 for protection of these structures.

The Act (moratorium) said that no building or structure raised in violation of Master Plan shall be demolished or sealed till finalisation of policy to deal with unauthorised construction.

The said Act came into force on March 2014 and was enforceable up to March 2015. Thereafter, a Bill was introduced in the state assembly seeking extension of moratorium on action against unauthorised constructions till December 2015, so as to complete revision of the Master Plan.

On account of public concern about large scale violations of various Acts and Building Laws prepared for planned development of Srinagar city, the litigation was filed.

Litigation states that a number of buildings, commercial complexes have come up in violation of these acts and laws with tacit approval of the authorities like Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority and Srinagar Development Authority.





