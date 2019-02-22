Srinagar Master Plan-2035 approved

Includes 766 sq km area for projected population of 3.5 mn
Includes 766 sq km area for projected population of 3.5 mn
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 21:
The State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik has approved Srinagar Master Plan-2035 along with the recommendations by the Committee constituted by Government for the scrutiny of objections and suggestions received from stakeholders.
Master PlanSrinagar-2035 is a comprehensive planning exercise for ensuring sustainable development of the Srinagar Metropolitan Area spread over 766 sq. km. This is the third statutory planning exercise carried out in the last forty-five years to achieve city's sustainable and sustained physical and economic growth.
The Master Plan has been prepared for a population of around 3.5 Million (35 Lakh) by 2035. The Master Plan has a Planning Area of 766 Sq. Km which stands notified vide SRO-429 dated 21.10.2014 including the municipal areas of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and that of Budgam, Ganderbal, Pampore, Khrew ULBs and additional 160 villages as outgrowths in 12 tehsils of Six districts viz; Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Bandipora and Baramulla.
A comprehensive public policy document, the Master Plan is in sync with ground realities which show a major shift from an archaic planning approach in terms of its land-use policy, development regulations, and mixed land-use regulations towards progressive planning.
The Master Plan-2035 enshrines a shared vision for the future of Srinagar city and recommends specific actions for its realization. The Master Plan Srinagar is a long-term perspective plan for guiding the sustainable planned development of Srinagar Metropolitan region. This document lays down the planning guidelines/policies/development code and space requirements for various socio-economic activities supporting the city population during the plan period of twenty years. It will also be the basis to meet the infrastructure requirements and will serve as a basic pattern of framework within which the Zonal Plans of the local area shall be formulated.
The draft Master Plan was debated extensively in the Housing & Urban Development Department, placed for reviews and comments before a panel of experts having relevant subject specialization and field experience in environment, heritage, disaster management, transportation, urban sociology, urban design etc. A series of seminars, workshops and one-to-one discussions were also held both within and outside the State during the finalization of the Master Plan. Technical inputs were obtained from experts which included eminent faculty members of School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi and Chief Planner, Town & Country Planning Organization, New Delhi.
The Master Plan-2035 has many firsts which makes it a unique exercise like Unique Development Code, use of GIS technology, Transfer of Development Rights (TDRs), Green Floor Area Ratio (FAR), mapping of all ecologically sensitive areas, Urban Greens, Town Planning Schemes (TPS) etc.
Pertinent to mention that the Master Plan is in sync with the Smart City proposals approved by the Governor’s Administration earlier.