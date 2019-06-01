Srinagar markets witness Eid shopping rush

June 01, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

The markets in Srinagar city are abuzz with shoppers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

Lal Chowk, the commercial hub in Srinagar to mini-bazaars, centres, shopping malls and roadside stalls witnessed a heavy footfall of shoppers for Eid preparations.

A heavy rush was witnessed especially at Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Lal Chowk, Goni Khan, Saara City Mall. The vendors have also decorated their temporary stalls at various markets.

Women and children remained busy in purchasing accessories such as shoes, bangles, jewellery, dresses and other accessories.

Shafiya, a housewife, said that the prices of readymade clothes, shoes especially kids wear were high.

Most of the customers complained of high prices of kid’s clothes, suits and shoes.

Shanu, owner of boutique and beaitu parlour at Alamgari Bazaar said that from the last few days she was full.

“We continue to attend customers till late evening,” he said.

The scene was no different at bakery shops with shoppers jostling to buy items and other edibles at various places in Srinagar.

The heavy rush has brought smiles to the faces of the business community in the Valley which had suffered losses during recent strikes and curfews.

Rafiq Ahmad, a shopkeeper in Nowhatta said that due to the frequent strikes and curfew they were worried about the Eid business.

“But the business is good this Eid and we hope to make up for some of the losses incurred recently,” he said.

The roadside vendors have also set up stalls in Lal Chowk and adjoining areas selling all kinds of merchandise.

Several areas in the Srinagar also witnessed traffic jams on Wednesday.