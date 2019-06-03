Srinagar markets abuzz ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

June 03, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

People complain of overpricing especially on readymade garments, kids wear

With the holy month of Ramadan coming to an end, preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr are in full swing across the summer capital.

The markets in Srinagar city were abuzz on Sunday and shoppers were seen busy in shopping at various markets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Lal Chowk, the commercial hub of Srinagar, mini-bazaars, centres, shopping malls and roadside stalls witnessed a heavy footfall of shoppers for Eid preparations.

A heavy rush was witnessed especially at Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Lal Chowk, Goni Khan market, Saara City Centre among other places like temporary stalls at Amira Kadal and Polo View etc.

The shoppers were seen buying readymade clothes, fabric, shoes and home décor items besides essentials ahead of Eid.

Women and children remained busy in purchasing accessories such as shoes, bangles, jewellery and makeup, matching their special Eid dresses.

Shafiya, a housewife said the prices of readymade clothes, shoes especially the kids wear were high.

Most of the customers complained of high prices of kids’ clothing, suits and shoes.

Shanu, owner of boutique and parlour at Alamgari Bazaar said from the last few days her parlour witnessed a huge rush of customers.

“We do not get a rest for even five minutes and continue to attend customers till late in the evening,” she said.

The scene was no different at bakery shops as long queues of shoppers morphed into mobs jostling to buy edibles at various places in Srinagar.

Shopkeepers are mesmerised by the festive atmosphere.

The heavy rush has brought smiles to the faces of the business community in the Valley which has been suffering losses during recent strikes and curfews.

Rafiq Ahmad, a shopkeeper at Nowhatta said that due to the frequent strikes and curfew we were worried about the Eid business.

“But the business is good this Eid and we hope to make up for some of losses incurred recently,” he said.

Circuitous queues were witnessed at ATM outlets.

The roadside vendors have also set up stalls in Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Jehangir Chowk, Karan Nagar, Maharaja Bazar etc and adjoining areas selling all kinds of merchandise.

Several areas in Srinagar also witnessed traffic jams on Sunday.