Srinagar markets abuzz ahead of Eid festivity

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Aug 20:
Huge rush of shoppers from across Kashmir Valley kept the markets in Srinagar city abuzz on Monday who were seen busy in shopping at various markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha festival.
Lal Chowk, the commercial hub in Srinagar to mini-bazaars, centres, shopping malls and roadside stalls witnessed a heavy footfall of shoppers for Eid festival preparations.
A heavy rush was witnessed especially at Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Lal Chowk, Gani Khanna, Saara City Centre among other places like temporary stalls at Amira Kadal and Polo View etc.
The shoppers were seen buying readymade and raw clothes, shoes and other related shopping items besides essentials ahead of Eid.
Women and children remained busy in purchasing accessories such as shoes, bangles, jewellery and makeup matching alongside their special Eid dresses.
Shafiya, a housewife said that the prices of readymade clothes, shoes especially kids wear were high.
Most of the customers complained of high prices of kid’s clothes, suits and shoes.
Shanu, owner of boutique and parlour at Alamgari Bazaar said that from the past four days she was full.
“We do not get a rest for even five minute and continue to attend customers till late evening,” he said.
The scene was no different at mutton, bakery shops as long queues of shoppers suddenly morphed into mobs jostling to buy items, poultry and other edibles at various places in Srinagar.
Traffic Department officials, who had been maintaining traffic meticulously in Srinagar, seemed to overlook wrong parking by motorists and the extension of shopping counters by bakers onto pedestrian footpaths.
