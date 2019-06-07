Srinagar man held for mowing down sheep

Police have arrested a man for allegedly mowing down a flock of sheep here, officials said on Friday.
The police identified the driver of the car as Atif Farooq Ahanger, a resident of Karan Nagar area of Srinagar.
"A youth driving a vehicle mowed down 25 sheep of Bakerwals last night on Abdullah Bridge in the city," the officials said.
The vehicle has been seized, he added.
