Srinagar man, 55, donates blood 161 times

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir is lucky to have some selfless blood donors, of them; one has donated blood for the 161st time in a blood donation camp in a Srinagar hospital on Saturday.
Shabir Hussain Khan, 55, has set an example by being the regular blood donor for 37 years. A papier-mâché artist, he began donating blood when he was 28-years-old.
A resident of Kamagarpora area of old city, he donated for 161st time at SK Institute of Medical Sciences, he said. “I am feeling very happy. It is a great human service. I never felt any kind of fear. I am donating it for the sake of human service,” Khan said.
Khan heads a team of volunteer blood donors with 2,100 members across Kashmir who donate blood at the time of an emergency. The team organizes blood donor motivation programmes, donation camps, and anti-drug campaigns.
After the killing of militant commander, Burhan Bashir Wani in 2016, which triggered unrest for months, Khan was in hospitals and donated three pints of blood during the turmoil.
Khan said there are people who come from far-flung areas of Kashmir to Srinagar for treatment without a hope of finding a blood donor if the need arises. “But I stand behind them,” he said.