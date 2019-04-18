Srinagar LS seat: Presiding officer of polling booth suffers heart attack, 2.3% voting till 11 AM

April 18, 2019 | Agencies

A presiding officer of a polling booth suffered a heart attack in the summer capital, where polling is underway for Srinagar parliamentary constituency, spread over three central Kashmir districts.

Official sources said the presiding officer of polling booth No 85 at Government Middle School Wazah Bagh, Amira Kadal, suffered a heart attack on Thursday morning when people were exercising their franchise in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

They said the officer, identified as Zuhaib Bazaz, was immediately taken to SHMS hospital, where his health condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, the recorded poll percentage till 11 AM has been 2.3 percent.

The highest poll percentage till 11 AM was recorded in Udhampur constituency's Reasi - 28.8 percent.