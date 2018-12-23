Srinagar-Leh transmission line to be commissioned soon

Advisor Sharma discusses proposed mode of 850-MW Ratle HEP execution
Advisor Sharma discusses proposed mode of 850-MW Ratle HEP execution
Jammu:
Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma on Saturday chaired a series of meetings to review preparedness for commissioning of Srinagar-Leh Transmission Line and discuss the proposed mode for execution of 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project (HEP) on river Chenab.
Reviewing the commissioning of Srinagar-Leh Transmission Line with the senior functionaries of Power Grid Corporation of India, the Advisor was informed that the line from Leh to Alasteng (Srinagar) having four substations at Leh, Khalsti, Kargil and Drass is complete in all respects and is ready for charging.
It was further informed that the line will be charged from Alasteng substation of JKPDD which is near completion and the line will ensure connectivity of Ladakh region with National Grid and subsequent availability of power supply to the region round-the-year.
Meanwhile, the Advisor reviewed the proposed mode of execution for 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project (HEP) here in a meeting.
Pertinently, the State Administrative Council (SAC) has approved the development of 850 MW Ratle Hydro project on river Chenab as a joint venture with a Central PSU with a definite ownership.
During the meeting, the Advisor had a detailed review of the Model proposed to the Government of India by the State Government and the options offered by the Government of India with regard to the said project.
The meeting further financially analyzed various benefits to be achieved from the project in terms of free power, local area development fund and Water usage charges from the proposed joint venture company.
Commissioner/Secretary, Power Development Department, Hirdesh Kumar, Chief Engineer, MNRE, Jammu, Sudhir Gupta, GM Civil, JKSPDCL, Anil Kumar Sharma, GM, CVPPL, P B Jain, DGM (Finance), JKSPDCL, Bunty Bhola besides senior functionaries of PGCIL including its Director JP Singh, GM ,SM Kandwal and Chief Manager Syed Alamdar attended the meetings.