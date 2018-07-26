Srinagar-Leh road reopens

AgenciesSrinagar
The national highway, the only road connecting Ladakh region with Kashmir valley, reopened on Thursday after remaining closed since last evening due to landslides, triggered by rain.
A minor was killed after being hit by shooting stone at Zojila on the Ladakh highway yesterday.
“We have resumed traffic on the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway this morning,” a traffic police official said.
He said traffic was suspended yesterday due to landslides. However, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway immediately put into service sophisticated machines and men and put through the highway.
The Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all weather road linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of the world and 86-km-long historic Mughal road are through for both way traffic for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) while heavy vehicles will continue to ply one-way only. However, this restriction will not apply on vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims.