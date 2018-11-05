Srinagar –Leh closed for 3rd day

Umar RainaGanderbal:
The 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway remained closed for traffic for the third consecutive day on Sunday.
The authorities had closed the road following the heavy snowfall from last three days.
Loaded truck traveling from Sonamarg to Ladakh are stranded at Kani Pathri near Zojila pass due to heavy Snowfall.
Superintendent of police Ganderbal Khalil Poswal said that due to the heavy snowfall a truck has got trapped at Kani Pathri near Zojila.
He further said that the administration had also used chopper service to rescue diver and conductor of the truck “but chopper did reach the spot because of bad weather conditions”.
“We were making efforts to rescue it. BRO is on job to clear the road from Gumri.”