Srinagar Kickboxing Championship held

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kickboxing Association of District Srinagar organized District Srinagar Kickboxing Championship – 2019 for boys and girls, men and women in all weight divisions.

The event started on April 2, 2019 with the inauguration done by Manager Sheri – I – Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex Mushtaq Zargar, who presided the inaugural function as chief guest.

Among other dignitaries Ajaz Rasool Mir, President J&K Kickboxing Association, Raja Ghulam Nabi Wani Sr. Vice President J&K Kickboxing Association and Arshid Aziz Joint Secretary JKKA and President Kickboxing Association of District Srinagar, around 300 players from various institutions, clubs of Srinagar District participated in the event.

On the closing ceremony today, the Chief Gust was Gulam Mustafa Ex. MLA of National Conference along with other dignitaries.

Mustafa gave away awards to the winning players and appreciated the organizers for organizing such an event.

Presentation Convent Hr. Secondary School, Rajbagh won the championship by winning 16 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze medals. Runners up went to Kashmir Howards Educational Institute Srinagar that won 12 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals.

All the winning players were selected for upcoming State Kickboxing Championship 2019, and the Winning players will be imparted specialized training before State Kickboxing event.