Srinagar Jujitsu Championship held

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
District Srinagar Jujitsu Association conducted 2nd District Srinagar Jujitsu Championship on 30 November 2018 at Sheri-I-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex where more than 100 players participated.
The program was kick started with encouragement and motivation speeches by Farooq Renzu Ex Director Information as Chief Guest in the presence of General Secretary S Shafi, Sr. Joint Secretary Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Organising Secretary Adnan Farooq of District Srinagar Jujitsu Association.
Renzu Shah said that all endeavours are required to promote this activity which has spirituality elements also.
The medal ceremony will be held on 2 December 2018 at SKISC Srinagar.