Srinagar-Jammu highway restored partially

Minimum temperature rises above freezing point in Srinagar
Minimum temperature rises above freezing point in Srinagar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 3:
The key Srinagar-Jammu highway was restored partially on Sunday for one-way traffic after it remained closed for three consecutive days due to snow and landslides.
A traffic police official said stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards the Valley from the Ramban-Bannihal sector while over 50 trucks were allowed to cross the Jawahar Tunnel on Saturday evening.
"One-way traffic will be allowed on the highway tomorrow from Jammu to Srinagar subject to fair weather. No vehicle will be allowed to move in the opposite direction," he said.
The official said before starting the journey, travellers should contact the control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar to know the latest status of the highway.
Due to the highway closure, prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed in the valley.
Mutton, poultry products and vegetables are being sold at exorbitant prices.
Meanwhile, minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar on Sunday after nearly two months.
"The minimum temperature in Srinagar today was 1.2 degrees Celsius as it rose above the freezing point after nearly two months," a weather department official said.
He said the minimum temperature was minus 9.1 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 7.0 in Gulmarg on Sunday.
Leh town of Ladakh region recorded minus 12.0 degrees Celsius, while Kargil was minus 16.4 and Drass minus 22.0, as the minimum temperature.
The official said weather would generally remain dry in the state during next 72 hours after which another spell of rain and snow is likely to occur.