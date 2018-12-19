About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens, only stranded vehicles allowed to move

Published at December 19, 2018 12:41 PM 0Comment(s)777views


Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens, only stranded vehicles allowed to move

Agencies

Srinagar

Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu Highway, connecting Kashmir valley with Jammu, was partially restored on Wednesday and only stranded vehicles were allowed to move.

Historic Mughal road and Leh-Srinagar National Highway, connecting Ladakh with Kashmir, remained closed for the past ten days.

A traffic police official told a news agency that the Srinagar-Jammu Highway was put through after removing the landslides.

However, no fresh vehicle was allowed and only stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards their respective destinations.

He said the highway was closed on Tuesday evening following fresh landslides at Ramban.

[UNI]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top