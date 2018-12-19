Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens, only stranded vehicles allowed to move

AgenciesSrinagar
Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu Highway, connecting Kashmir valley with Jammu, was partially restored on Wednesday and only stranded vehicles were allowed to move.
Historic Mughal road and Leh-Srinagar National Highway, connecting Ladakh with Kashmir, remained closed for the past ten days.
A traffic police official told a news agency that the Srinagar-Jammu Highway was put through after removing the landslides.
However, no fresh vehicle was allowed and only stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards their respective destinations.
He said the highway was closed on Tuesday evening following fresh landslides at Ramban.
[UNI]