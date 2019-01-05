Srinagar-Jammu highway remains closed on Saturday

AgenciesSrinagar
Kashmir valley remained cut off on Saturday since Friday afternoon, due to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway, caused by moderate to heavy snowfall besides slippery road conditions.
Meanwhile the road connecting Ladakh region with Kashmir valley and the Mughal road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region remained shut for past one month. These roads are likely to reopen in April.
The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed due to heavy snowfall at several places, including both sides of Jawahar tunnel, Banihal, Shaitain Nallah and Qazigund, a traffic police official told a news agency.
He said traffic was suspended on the highway on Friday due to snow and slippery road condition. It is still snowing on Saturday, disrupting the snow clearance operation launched by Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintainance of the highway.
Since there is prediction of more snow during the next 24 hours, traffic will be resumed only after the approval from traffic police and BRO officials posted at different places.
Meanwhile, official sources said, a large number of Jammu bound trucks, which could not pass Jawahar tunnel on Friday, are stranded at Qazigund and Anantnag.
The passenger vehicles, stranded between Anantnag and Qazigund, will be urged to return to their respective places, including Srinagar, till the highway is put through, they further said.
Only one-way traffic is allowed on the highway for the past about a year to avoid traffic jam in view of the road widening work besides frequent landslides.