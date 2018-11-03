Srinagar-Jammu highway open for one way traffic, Mughal road closed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
After remaining closed for several hours due to landslides the Jammu-Srinagar highway reopened for traffic on Saturday.
The highway re-opened after remaining closed due to landslides in Digdol and Ramsoo areas, traffic police officials said.
The landslides were triggered after night-long rains in Ramban district.
However, the highway was cleared off landslides following which one way traffic was allowed.
“Today, movement of traffic will be for passenger/LMVs only, from Srinagar to Jammu,” Inspector General of Traffic police, Basant Rath wrote on twitter.
Meanwhile, the Mugal road was closed for traffic following snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir and Pir Panchal region.
(Representational picture)