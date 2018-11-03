About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar-Jammu highway open for one way traffic, Mughal road closed

Published at November 03, 2018 11:26 AM 0Comment(s)1317views


Srinagar-Jammu highway open for one way traffic, Mughal road closed

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

After remaining closed for several hours due to landslides the Jammu-Srinagar highway reopened for traffic on Saturday. 

The highway re-opened after remaining closed due to landslides in Digdol and Ramsoo areas, traffic police officials said.

The landslides were triggered after night-long rains in Ramban district.

However, the highway was cleared off landslides following which one way traffic was allowed.  

“Today, movement of traffic will be for passenger/LMVs only, from Srinagar to Jammu,” Inspector General of Traffic police, Basant Rath wrote on twitter.  

Meanwhile, the Mugal road was closed for traffic following snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir and Pir Panchal region.

 

(Representational picture) 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top