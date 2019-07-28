Srinagar-Jammu highway closed for traffic on 2nd day

July 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The authorities Sunday ordered suspension of traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway for second day due to shooting stones and blockages at several places.

An official said thay in view of incessant rainfall, frequent shooting stones and blockages at multiple places, the vehicular traffic was suspended.

He said that commuters are advised to avoid travel on Jammu- Srinagar highway till the weather improves and the road is made traffic worthy.

On Saturday shooting stones and mudslides occure at Pantiyal, Iron stand Digdool, Battery Cheshma, Anokhi fall and four lane tunnel number 2 at Kelamore Ramban.