Srinagar-Jammu highway closed for traffic after snowfall

The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended on Friday after fresh snowfall in the Valley.
"The Jammu Srinagar NHW is closed due to snow accumulation at Jawahar Tunnel," a traffic police official said.
"People are advised to undertake journey on the highway only after confirming status of the highway," it added.
Earlier, police had said that one-way traffic would be allowed on the highway subject to fair weather and road condition on Friday.
The meteorological department had predicted fresh spell of snowfall starting 10 January till 12 January.
Meanwhile, Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road continue to remain closed due to accumulation of heavy snow.
