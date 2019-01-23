Srinagar-Jammu highway closed for third day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway remained suspended on Wednesday for the third consecutive day.
The highway, which connects the Valley with the rest of India, was closed on Tuesday following an avalanche hitting the Jawahar Tunnel and landslides at many places Ramban district.
Reports said that the huge avalanche that hit the tunnel on the Qazigund side on Tuesday is yet to be cleared.
As the weatherman has forecast improvement in weather from today, the operation to clear debris from the highway is likely to start.
"On 23.01.2019, subject to fair weather/clearance of road, only stranded vehicles shall be allowed towards their destination," said a traffic official.
(File picture)