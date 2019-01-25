Srinagar-Jammu highway closed for fifth straight day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed on Friday for the fifth consecutive day due to landslides in Ramban district.
Reports said fresh snowfall has occurred on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel today.
The incessant rains along the highway triggered landslides at Gagroo, Anokhi Fall and Battery Chashma areas of the highway.
The debris were yet to be cleared from the highway, while the clearance operation was put on hold due to bad weather conditions, said an official.
Authorities have decided not to allow traffic on the highway today for the safety of travelers, he said.
Traffic police has asked intending travellers not to undertake the journey without contacting police control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar to know the latest status.
