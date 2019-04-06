Srinagar-Jammu highway closed due to landslides

April 06, 2019 | Agencies

The Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with Jammu, was closed on Saturday afternoon due to fresh landslides, a traffic police official said here.

Traffic was plying from Srinagar to Jammu on the highway on Saturday, which will remain closed for any civilian traffic on Sunday, following ban by the authorities to allow free and safe movement of security force convoy.

Only one-way traffic is allowed on the highway, for the past two years.



''We have suspended traffic on the highway this afternoon, following landslides at Anokhifall area,'' the official told a news agency.