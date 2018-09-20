Srinagar held hostage by rulers: Mirwaiz on Muharram curbs

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the restrictions imposed in various areas of Srinagar to prevent Muharram processions—the summer capital Srinagar was being held ‘hostage by rulers.’
Taking out to social networking site Twitter, Mirwaiz wrote, “Srinagar held hostage by rulers to disallow Muharram procession! Curbs and restrictions on peoples movement everywhere. Roads and alleys leading to hospitals especially SMHS also blocked ..sick being made to suffer! Harassment of people getting worse by day.”
Earlier authorities impose restrictions in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Shaheed Gunj, Batamaloo, Shergari, Kothibagh, Ram Munshi Bagh, Maisuma, and Kral Khud police stations.