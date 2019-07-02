Srinagar heading towards shortage of dumping sites

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In a worrying situation, the Srinagar, which is state’s summer capital may run short of dumping sites very soon and could pose a serious challenges to government and the people alike.

Srinagar has grown dramatically in terms of population as it has reached to 1.7 million according to the 2011 census.

This pressure, combined with poor management practices, has led to indiscriminate dumping of waste, and threatening the eco fragile of the summer capital.

It has now reached at a stage where there may be no space for dumping of garbage.

Recently the issue was also raised by Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor, Junaid Mattu, who tweeted: “In about a month from now, the present SMC SWM landfill cell at Achan will run out of space. We moved a proposal for the new cell five months ago! All we have seen till now is file notations! Does the administration want the city to rot and stink?”

“Cell 2 and 3 out of space. That’s after one was de-capped and re-filled to avoid a waste catastrophe. The DPR for Cell 4 has been doing rounds and skipping merrily from table to table in the Housing Department for months now. Amusing circus,” he said in another tweet.

The shrinking space at Achan, where 500 metric tonnes of waste is dumped every day, remains a major challenge for Srinagar

An official document reveals that Srinagar produces between 380 to 450 metric tonnes of solid waste every day.

“About 60 percent of this is dumped at Achan, and 40% includes the debris of the construction material which is used for leveling of low-level areas,” it says.

An official told KNS that only 30% of households store waste, while the rest dispose waste at public container bins or open dumping points.

The SMC has a household waste collection service, but a comprehensive report from an NGO, Green Kashmir, based on a field surveys in December 2017, showed the municipal waste collection does not cover all parts of the city.

“Residents in some neighborhoods report that they have never received waste collection. Households in these areas tend to dispose of waste in communal makeshift dump sites in their neighborhoods, from where municipal waste is collected. In other areas with no makeshift sites, waste is typically burnt or dumped anywhere that is convenient and unattended,” the report said.

The open garbage is also posing threat of canines. (KNS)