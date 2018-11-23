Srinagar grapples with chaotic traffic

‘Ill-traffic management, encroachment, faulty signals prime reasons’
Reducing traffic mess needs combined efforts of different departments: SSP Traffic
‘Ill-traffic management, encroachment, faulty signals prime reasons’
Zenaira BakhshSrinagar, Nov 20:
Rampant encroachment by the vendors and shopkeepers, parking of vehicles at will and ill-management of traffic by the cops has created a chaotic situation on Srinagar roads.
People say a cursory look at some of the crucial road junctions in Srinagar city gives an idea as how frustrating it has become to drive a car in the summer capital. “A distance of 20 minutes takes you one hour and it has become a routine,” said Muallim Mir, a government employee.
While Traffic Police Srinagar City has always been hiding under the excuse of shortage of manpower, it has not been able to bring any positive and visible change on the roads. Instead, the cops can be seen acting as spectators while drivers themselves try to make way for their cars at will.
People (drivers) on the other hand show no maturity or sense of responsibility on roads.
“Everyone here is in haste. They push others to make way for themselves. Illegal parking, wrong overtaking, blocking left lanes on roads is a common sight in Srinagar. People behave in a highly uncivilized way while driving. Use of mobile phone is the most common example of nuisance now,” added Mir.
The traffic mess in and around Lal Chowk, Rambagh, Barbarshah, Dalgate, Khanyar, Rainawari, Sanat Nagar, Nowgam Bypass, Rawalpora, Batamaloo, Qamarwari, Sonwar, Lasjan Junction et is a common sight and hapless traffic cops have been finding it hard to streamline the traffic at these places. In addition, the faulty and unrealistic timers of traffic signals at most places add to the traffic nuisance.
“Some of the traffic signals usually go out of order with slight drizzle while some signals just seem to get tired twice or thrice a day and take rest,” Malik Ashraf, a shopkeeper at Nowgam Bypass with a satirical tone.
He said the traffic department acts like an income generating unit for the government. “The department has limited tits work to just imposing and collecting fine from the erring drivers and pays less attention to improve the traffic scenario on roads in the city,” he added.
Absence of wide roads at many places has further aggravated the problem of traffic mismanagement. The roads that were built many decades ago have not been widened to accommodate increasing vehicular traffic.
Most areas in Srinagar city witness excessive traffic jams throughout the day thus annoying the commuters.
People traveling through local as well as private transport face a lot of trouble due to the roads being jam packed at almost all times of the day especially during the office hours.
Construction of flyover from Jehangir Chowk to Rambagh has been one of the major causes of traffic jams in the area causing road diversions for traveling of commuters.
“I am a student of Women's College M.A Road and I live at Lal Bazaar. Even after leaving on time, I reach home very late due to immense traffic jam all over the roads. It takes around two hours to reach home,” said Aqsa Shafi a 1st year student.”
She further said that during winters it becomes difficult to travel late in the evening and most of the time gets wasted while traveling from one place to another.
“Bus drivers and sumo drivers add to the chaos by stopping in the middle of roads and even after being warned they do not move an inch to make way for the traffic. This hinders smooth vehicular movement,” said Aadil Ahmed, a commuter.
Roads all over the city are either occupied with construction material or by street vendors which eventually leads to massive traffic jams for hours together. Negligence of traffic police also becomes a major reason for the problem.
“I am a businessman and my shop is at Karan Nagar Chowk. During daytime the traffic cops perform their duty but during the evening hours they ignore the situation and no cop is seen performing his duty properly,” said Ghulam Nabi, a shopkeeper.
He said the traffic lights do not work properly all the time especially during late hours.
Sanat Nagar area faces huge traffic jam everyday for hours. The four way junction at Sanat Nagar Chowk has become a nuisance as far traffic movement is concerned. The traffic cops are not able to cater to the situation and handle the traffic smoothly. Sanat Nagar junction remains packed with traffic throughout the day.
“I study at Islamic University of Science and Technology Awantipora and traveling through Sanat Nagar area is literally the most hectic part of the day. We usually get stuck there for hours and reach home late,” said Atifa a student.
She added that no cop is seen present at the junction during traffic jam to control the situation and unrealistic timer of traffic signal further aggravates the problem.
Al- Tahir Gillani, Senior Superintendent Traffic Police (City) said, “Since winters have arrived, days have become much shorter and at the same the school hours have become longer. The shopkeepers close the shops early due to which traffic has increased to a large extent. Also, people who travel using bikes and scooties during summers often use cars during winters which increases the traffic.”
Gillani further said that many areas in Srinagar City lack proper macadamized roads as well as parking spaces due to which the traffic becomes unmanageable.
“All these problems need to be taken care of only then the traffic can be regulated properly. Schools will get closed for winter break which will automatically reduce a good amount of traffic chaos. Also, we have talked to the concerned authorities who are working on flyover construction. We are trying to get at least one side of the road opened for traffic immediately. Reducing traffic mess needs the combined efforts of different departments,” the SSP Traffic (city) added.