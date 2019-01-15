Srinagar, Ganderbal parts observe shutdown

Srinagar:
A shutdown was observed in Soura and Nagbal of central Kashmir’s Srinagar and Ganderbal districts as a local youth, injured in alleged firing on mourners by army in Shopian yesterday continue to battle for life at SKIMS here.
Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan, said that youth, Mohammad Rafiq Parray son of Ghulam Mohammad Parray of Rangil Nagbal continues to be on a ventilator.
“There are two injured persons admitted in SKIMS and condition of one of them (Mohammad Rafiq Wani) continues to be on the ventilator,” Dr Farooq Jan said.
Mohammad Rafiq (30) was injured when government forces allegedly opened fire at mourners who had converged at Shopian’s Sugan, the native village of Al-Badr top commander Zeenat-ul-Islam and his associate Shakeel Ahmad Dar of chillpora village of the south Kashmir district who were killed in a gunfight in neighboring Kulgam district on weekend.
Reports said that youth took to streets and started protests, leading a shutdown in Soura and adjoining areas. At Nagbal, the native village of Mohammad Rafiq, there was a spontaneous shutdown since morning as shopkeepers kept shutters down while movement of traffic, both private and public, through the area was momentarily halted before police restored it.