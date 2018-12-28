Srinagar freezes at minus 7.7 degree Celsius as intense cold wave continues across JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An intense cold wave continued in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with the Srinagar city froze at minus 7.7 degree Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.
Jammu recorded the season’s lowest temperature at 2.6 degrees Celsius, a drop in the minimum temperature after 11 years.
On December 31 in 2007, Jammu has recorded 2.3 degrees Celsius as its the minimum temperature.
Unabated cold wave swept Kashmir with the minimum temperature settled at minus 7.7 degree Celsius in Srinagar which is the lowest in 28 years.
Hill station Pahalgam recorded minus 9.5 degree Celsius and ski resort Gulmarg frozse at minus 9.3 degree Celsius.
Kargil witnessed minus 16.1 degree Celsius followed by Leh minus 15.1 degree Celsius in Ladakh region.
The minimum temperature in Katra was recorded 3.2 degrees Celsius, Batote minus 0.9 degree, Bannihal 4 degrees and Bhaderwah minus 2.7 degree Celsius.