Srinagar freezes at minus 7.2 degree Celsius as intense cold wave continues across JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An intense cold wave continued unabated in the Kashmir and Ladakh region on Saturday
The temperature, according to Meteorological department, dropped several notches below the freezing point.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar city was minus 7.2 degree Celsius.
Hill station Pahalgam recorded minus 8.3 degree Celsius while Gulmarg witnessed minus 7 degree Celsius.
Drass town in Ladakh region was coldest in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 21.1 degree Celsius followed by Leh minus 17.5 degree Celsius and Kargil minus 16.7 degree Celsius.
The minimum temperature in Jammu was recorded 3.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 4 degrees Celsius, Batote 1 degree Celsius, Bannihal 3.7 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 1.5 degree Celsius.
Picture by: Farooq Javed