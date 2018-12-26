About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar freezes at minus 6.7 degree Celsius as cold wave continues across JK

December 26, 2018


Srinagar

As severe cold wave continued across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the minimum temperatures again plunged to minus 6.7 degree Celsius in Srinagar.  

A meteorological department said cloudy weather was expected in the Kashmir Valley during the next 24 hours till Thursday.

Hill station Pahalgam recorded minus 7.9, while ski resort Gulmarg froze at minus 9.4 degree Celsius.

In Ladakh region, Leh recorded minus 17.1 degree Celsius, coldest in the State followed by Kargil at minus 14.4 degree Celsius.  

Jammu city recorded the season's coldest night at 3.5 degrees Celsius, a weather official said.

Katra recorded 4.2, Batote minus 1.3, Banihal minus 3 and Bhaderwah minus 2.1 as the minimum temperatures.

 

