Published at December 31, 2018 10:43 AM 0Comment(s)1065views


Srinagar freezes at minus 6.6 degree Celsius as cold wave grips Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Intense cold wave again returned to Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region on Monday after a day's respite, a metrological department said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 6.6 degree Celsius, while hill station Pahalgam recorded minus 5.5 degree Celsius and Gulmarg ski resort recorded minus 5 degree Celsius.

The Kashmir is passing through 'Chillai Kalan', a 40-day long period of harsh winter, which starts on December 21 and ends on January 30 every year.

In Ladakh region Kargil forze at minus 17.2 degree Celsius followed by Leh at minus 14 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Jammu was recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius, Katra 6 degrees Celsius, Batote 1.5 degrees Celsius, Bannihal minus 1.5 degree and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 degree Celsius.

 

File Photo: Nisar-ul-Haq, Rising Kashmir 

