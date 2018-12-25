Srinagar freezes at minus 5.5 degree Celsius as Kashmir reels under intense cold wave

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at December 25, 2018 11:00 AM 0Comment(s)885views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Kashmir continues to reel under severe cold wave on Tuesday with the Srinagar city witnessing minus 5.5 degree Celsius as the night’s minimum temperatures.

The Met department has forecast dry weather till New Year, giving a miss to the traditional snowfall on Christmas.  

Hill station Pahalgam recorded minus 7.7 degree Celsius and ski resort Gulmarg recorded minus 7.6 degree Celsius.

In Ladakh region, Drass was the coldest place in the state at minus 19.5 degrees Celsius followed by Kargil minus 14.2 and Leh minus 10 degree Celsius. 

Jammu recorded 4.1 degree Celsius, Katra 5, Batote minus 2, Bannihal minus 3.3 and Bhaderwah was at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

 

