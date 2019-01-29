About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar freezes at minus 5.4 degree Celsius as cold wave grips Kashmir

Published at January 29, 2019 11:27 AM 0Comment(s)732views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A cold wave gripped Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with Srinagar city recoding minus 5.4 degree Celsius as it's minimum temperature.

The Meteorological department has forecast another spell of moderate snowfall from Wednesday.

Moderate snowfall is likely to occur in plains and higher reaches of the valley tomorrow evening, said a MeT official.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold 'Chillai Kalan', which started on December 21, will end on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature in Pahalgam in south Kashmir was recorded minus 13.7 degree Celsius and Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded minus 12.2 degrees Celsius.

In Ladakh region, Drass town was coldest in the State at minus 30.4 degree Celsius as its minimum temperature.

Leh town recorded minus 17.4 and Kargil minus 22.5.

The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was at 4.1, Katra 4.2, Batote minus 1.8, Bannihal 0.6 and Bhaderwah was at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.

 

(Representional picture)

